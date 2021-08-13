Mumbai: Domestic help nabbed for theft at actor's house in Andheri

A woman, who was employed as a domestic help at a Bhojpuri actor's house, was arrested by the Oshiwara police for stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh on Wednesday. Anita Turi, 22, had been working at the couple’s house in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), for the past six months.

According to the police sources, Turi claimed innocence. The case was registered on July 10, after the actor's wife found the jewellery missing from the cupboard. The complainant also told the police that her kids had informed them that they had seen Turi on a few occasions taking valuables from the cupboard.

The domestic help has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and has been remanded in police custody. Meanwhile, the police are yet to recover the stolen valuables from Turi.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:28 PM IST