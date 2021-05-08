Mumbai: Domestic helps steal valuables from elder suffering from Parkinson’s disease

Mumbai, May 8: The Kandivali Police arrested two domestic helps from Bihar for theft at a senior citizen's residence, where they were employed to look after the septuagenarian suffering from Parkinson's disease. The incident came to light when both the helpers quit their jobs and rushed to their hometowns, but valuables and cash worth lakhs of rupees was missing. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway.

The complainant's 74-year-old father, who suffers from Parkinson's disease and stays alone, had employed a 28-year-old househelp Shyamsundar Yadav on April 4 to help with the chores and as a caretaker. Ten days later, Shyam, however, said that he had to leave for home for his brother's wedding and left the job, sending Anil Yadav, 37, as a replacement. Two weeks into the job, Anil too made an excuse that his wife died and rushed back to his hometown.

With two helpers quitting jobs on short notice, the complainant visited her father for a few days on April 28 and noticed that expensive watches, cash worth ₹40,000, a steel box with gold jewellery and the locker keys were missing. Realising that her father was robbed, the woman approached Kandivali Police and lodged a complaint.