Mumbai: Domestic helps steal valuables from elder suffering from Parkinson’s disease

Mumbai, May 8: The Kandivali Police arrested two domestic helps from Bihar for theft at a senior citizen's residence, where they were employed to look after the septuagenarian suffering from Parkinson's disease. The incident came to light when both the helpers quit their jobs and rushed to their hometowns, but valuables and cash worth lakhs of rupees was missing. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway.
The complainant's 74-year-old father, who suffers from Parkinson's disease and stays alone, had employed a 28-year-old househelp Shyamsundar Yadav on April 4 to help with the chores and as a caretaker. Ten days later, Shyam, however, said that he had to leave for home for his brother's wedding and left the job, sending Anil Yadav, 37, as a replacement. Two weeks into the job, Anil too made an excuse that his wife died and rushed back to his hometown.
With two helpers quitting jobs on short notice, the complainant visited her father for a few days on April 28 and noticed that expensive watches, cash worth ₹40,000, a steel box with gold jewellery and the locker keys were missing. Realising that her father was robbed, the woman approached Kandivali Police and lodged a complaint.
Police began the probe and scrutinised the CCTV camera footage, only to find Anil leaving from the building at 2.30pm and boarding an autorickshaw and taxi to reach Worli Dairy. Police also traced Shyam's mobile number to Darbhanga in Uttar Pradesh and sent a team there. While Shyam was arrested on May 1, Anil was arrested a day later and police have also made some recovery from him. While both have been booked for theft, the recovery process is underway.
In a similar case detected by Kandivali Police, two thieves were arrested for breaking into a satire and decamping with 120 blankets valued at ₹54,000. On the basis of tip-off, a trap was laid near Malvani in Malad (W), and the duo was arrested on Saturday.
