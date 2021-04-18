COVID-19: Nitish Kumar appeals to migrant workers from Bihar to return before situation turns grim

PATNA: Apprehending that the "situation may turn grim," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening appealed to migrant workers from Bihar to return immediately before the situation worsens.

He said the number of Corona patients would mount further. On Sunday, 9000 people had tested positive.

Kumar, who chaired the meeting of the Crisis Management group, said any delay in returning to Bihar would create more problems for them.

He promised them employment in their villages and said since trains and buses were operational, they should come immediately

The Chief Minister said quarantine centres would be opened at sub-divisional levels to facilitate their stay.

Meanwhile, slew of instructions were issued: (a) night curfew would be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am and extended all over the state.

Shops and commercial establishments, both private and government, have been directed to shut by 5 pm.

All educational institutions and coaching institutes will remain closed till May 15 and no examinations would be conducted till then.

Free masks would be distributed in both urban and rural areas through the panchayati raj and urban development departments.

Places of worships would be closed till May 15 and there would be no Ram Navami celebrations in public.