COVID-19: 12 special trains to run from Mumbai and Pune to Bihar for migrants

Patna: Over a dozen special trains from Mumbai and Pune will reach Patna this week with migrant workers who are leaving Maharashtra following outbreak of second wave of COVID-19. According to the Eastern Central Railways, special trains will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on alternate days. They will terminate at Danapur,Patliputra and Patna junctions.

A special train between Sholapur and Guwahati has also been arranged for the migrants to carry them to north eastern states and the migrants from Kosi and Mithila regions of Bihar would be allowed to travel in the train. Frequency of six trains between Mumbai and Patna has been increased to facilitate reverse return of the migrants.

Meanwhile,Bihar lagged far behind in the PM's ambitious programme of Tika Mahotasv (Vaccination festival) which concluded yesterday (April 14). During the four days festival,only 5.44 lakh people got vaccinated against the target of 16 lakhs fixed by the state government.

According to the official figures,on the first day of the festival-2.06 lakh,second day 1.49 lakh, and on third day(April 13) only 56,000 people were vaccinated and on the last day(April 14),it was 1.32 lakh.

The achievement during the four-days Festival was far below the people vaccinated during normal days.On April 10,2.52 lakh people were vaccinated ,on April 3,five lakhy.But,it dropped fast during the government sponsored Festival.

Officials claimed the number of people getting vaccination dropped in the last four days because of non-availability of vaccines from Pune.Many vaccination centres in Patna had to display notices informing people about suspension of vaccination as Vaccine was not available.Vaccines for the second dose were not available in most of the centres in Patna.