Mumbai: Doctors Perform Rare Frozen Elephant Trunk Surgery To Save Patient With Aortic Condition At Wockhardt Hospital

Mumbai: Mumbai doctors perform a rare Frozen Elephant Trunk technique in a complex surgery to save a patient suffering from a life-threatening aortic condition. The technique involves a combination of traditional surgery with modern endovascular techniques to address a critical defect in the patient's aorta while halting the blood circulation.

Rizwan Sayyed (50) was suffering from a severe aortic bulge and high blood pressure, symptoms indicating a potential rupture of the aorta, the largest artery of the body which carries blood from the heart to the circulatory system. Dr. Gulshan Rohra of Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central recognized the urgency of the case and opted for the advanced FET technique, which has been rarely performed in Mumbai.

The FET procedure is a sophisticated approach that combines traditional open surgery with modern endovascular techniques. It entails replacing the ascending aorta, including crucial branch vessels, to stabilise the aortic wall and prevent further complications such as rupture and life-threatening bleeding.

The procedure involved Cardiopulmonary Bypass, which is utilised to temporarily take over heart and lung functions along with circulatory arrest, where the body temperature is lowered to 22°C to halt blood circulation for 40 minutes throughout the body except the brain, thereby reducing the risk of bleeding. During this procedure a specialised graft with a stent was meticulously positioned and secured within the aorta, after which the flow of blood was restored to ensure continuous blood supply to vital organs.

The entire surgical endeavour spanned approximately 11 hours, demanding exceptional precision and skill from the medical team. Despite the complexity, the patient's recovery was swift and remarkable, with no neurological complications observed within days of the procedure.

Dr Rohra said, "This case underscores the critical role of advanced surgical techniques in managing complex aortic conditions. The successful outcome reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality care and leveraging cutting-edge treatments to save lives."

Dr. Aparna Kaushik, cardiac anaesthetist, added, “The Frozen Elephant Trunk technique represents a monumental leap in the surgical treatment of complex aortic conditions. Our ability to execute such an intricate procedure with a favourable outcome is a direct result of meticulous planning, teamwork, and the advanced medical technologies at our disposal. This case not only highlights the capabilities of our team but also sets a new benchmark in cardiac surgery in India."