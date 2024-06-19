Long Distance Surgery: In A Medical Tech Marvel, Doctors Remove A Tumor Remotely Via Tele-Surgery

Canva

New Delhi: In one of its firsts, Doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre performed a remote surgery on patient who was suffering from Bladder Cancer. They successfully removed a tumor with the help of a indigenous robot named 'Mantra', an Indian robot. The surgery took place from SSI Office Udyog Vihar while the patient was at Rohini OT. This is a breakthrough in Medical Technology and has paved a way for remote surgeries that can help save numerous lives.

"Performing this surgery remotely from SSI Office, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram while the patient was at RGCIRC demonstrated the immense potential of telesurgery", said said Dr. Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director of RGCIRC and Chief of Genital Urinary Oncology.

"We achieved flawless results, underscoring the safety and precision of this advanced technology. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovative cancer care", he added.

Dr. Sudhir, who was the surgeon involved in this operation also mentioned that the procedure took the same duration which it normally would have taken if he was physically present in the OT.

“I was sitting in the workshop of the firm whose technology we acquired for the surgery. We cut out the cancer-affected cells around the patient’s urinary tract, removed his urinary bladder and the lymph node, everything in 1 hour 45 minutes with not a single second of delay. Every action was happening in real time and this has happened for the first time in India,” Dr. Rawal told The Indian Express.

While explaining how this remote surgery can be a revolution in Indian medical scenario he said that this technology has the potential to completely transform healthcare since it can perform complex surgeries on patients who live in Tier 3 or Tier 4 cities, which are severely lacking in qualified physicians and surgeons.

However, Dr. Rawal also mentioned that it crucial to have fibre optic network for this telesurgery technology to function without any delays or mishaps.