Mumbai Division World Malaria Day held in Vashi

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra, Public Health Department, ADHS – Mumbai Division organised World Malaria Day on April 24, 2022 in association with NGO Heart Foundation and Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai at the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium Vashi Navi Mumbai. A number of dignitaries were present on the occasion.

At the beginning of the event, a two-minute silence was observed for the health workers who sacrificed their life during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Dr. Balasaheb Sonawane, Assistant Director of Health Services (Malaria) Mumbai Division explained the work done in the past five years with regards to Malaria and Vector Borne diseases, the future planning to curb the diseases and also the latest situation of malaria in Mumbai division.

Mementos were awarded to the NGOs and other donor agencies for their contribution towards the work of combating Malaria in the ADHS Mumbai division.

IEC materials like Young India Radio, an internet Radio and Back light display boards by Heart Foundation and a booklet “Zero Malaria Starts With Me” on combating Malaria by Heart Foundation and Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, binocular microscope, monocular microscope, test-tubes and test tube boxes and other items were inaugurated at the hands of Dr. Swapnil Lale, joint Director, NVBDCP, Government of Maharashtra. A Malaria jingle was also launched by Heart Foundation.

Certificates of appreciation were given to all the 450 odd workers from Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts for their untiring support during the Covid Pandemic.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:13 AM IST