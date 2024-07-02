Mumbai: Disturbing Videos Show Woman Thrashing Children With Belt In Goregaon's Parsi Colony; Former Judge Demands Action

Mumbai: A former judge of the Bombay High Court, Shahrukh Kathawala, has urged Mumbai Police, State Human Rights Commission and the State Child Rights Commission to take action against a woman seen hitting her children with a belt. The former judge shared his concern over the videos and said that the children need to be protected and asked for intervention of the police and Rights' body. The incident reportedly took place at Nirlon Parsi Panchayat Complex in Goregaon (East).

The disturbing videos that surfaced on social media was reportedly recorded by the husband of the woman. In the video, the woman is seen beating and scaring the children with a belt. Questions are also raised as to why did the husband not intervene to save the children from the beating.

The children are visibly scared and are seen pleading to be spared. However, the mother whacks the helpless kids with the belt, shows the video. The video has caused outrage after it went viral and concerned netizens demanded action against the woman seen thrashing the kids with a belt in the video.

Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has asked the DCP concerned to act. The police have also visited the family, said sources.