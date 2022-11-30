Mumbai: Disrespecting National Anthem| Summons to Mamata extended

Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Mumbai: A sessions court on Tuesday extended the stay on the summons issued to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a Sewree magistrate over a complaint filed by the BJP city secretary alleging that she disrespected the National Anthem during a program in the city last year.

The judge asked the Maharashtra Government to explain whether the Trinamool Congress chief was in the city last December as a state guest or in her personal capacity.

Ms Banerjee had approached the sessions court in an appeal over the magistrate’s order seeking a stay on the summons. The court had also issued notice to BJP’s advocate Vivekanand Gupta, who had filed the complaint against Ms Banerjee.

Mr Gupta had stated in his complaint before the Sewree court in which he sought that the police register an FIR against Ms Banerjee, that at a program at YB Chavan Auditorium in Nariman Point on Dec 1, 2012, the West Bengal CM had shown utter disrespect to the National Anthem.

“At the end of the program, she in sitting position started singing the National Anthem and later stood up, sung two verses and abruptly stopped singing,” his complaint had read.

In his order issuing summons to Ms Banerjee, metropolitan magistrate PI Mokashi had stated that it is prima facie evident from the complaint, the video clips that the accused had sung the national anthem, stopped abruptly and left the dias, which prima facie prove that she has committed offence punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

The order had further stated that the prima facie evidence brought on record by the complainant is sufficient to proceed against the accused.