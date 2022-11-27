Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence nabs passenger for ‘smuggling’ 7.9 kg heroin valued at Rs 50 crore

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday, Nov 25th nabbed passengers for allegedly smuggling 7.9 kg of heroin worth Rs 50 crore. The accused was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai.

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI and MZUA, a team of officials were deployed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, and the suspected passengers were identified and intercepted.

A thorough search of their baggage led to the recovery of some packets containing light brown powder which were ingeniously concealed inside their trolley bags. The powder tested positive for the presence of Heroin.

Total 7.9 kg of Heroin was recovered. The illicit international market value of the contraband is above Rs 50 crores.

The passengers were put under arrest and were later remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation in the instant case is under progress to bust the drugs smuggling syndicate behind this.