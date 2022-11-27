Mumbai: City records 32 fresh cases of measles, zero deaths

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded 32 fresh cases of measles with no new deaths, on Saturday.

Looking at the increase in the cases of measles, the Maharashtra government has decided for extra doses. Children from 56 blocks in the state are going to get these doses.

The BMC will administer special doses of the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine to 1,34,833 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years to tackle the surge in cases.

Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses. If you contract the virus, the disease related to it can last up to ten days. Its common symptoms include high fever, tiredness, severe cough, red or bloodshot eyes, and a runny nose. The viral disease is more common among children.

Earlier, an eight-month-old boy from neighbouring Bhiwandi, suffering from measles, died in a city hospital on November 22, taking the toll in the city this year so far to 12.

The child developed rash all over his body on November 20 and was admitted to a BMC hospital on Tuesday evening but died within a few hours, the official statement said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy.