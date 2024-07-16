Mumbai: Director General Of RPF Manoj Yadava Visits Western Railway HQ At Churchgate, Inaugurates Projects And Conducts Seminar

Glimpses of various activities held during DG RPF Shri Manoj Yadava with PC Sinha, Principal Chief Secretary Commissioner of WR and Ashok Misra, General Manager of WR. |

Mumbai: Manoj Yadava, Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) made a significant visit to Western Railway’s Headquarters at Churchgate, Mumbai on 15th and 16th July, 2024. During his official visit, Yadava met Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway and interacted with Principal Heads of Departments. He also inaugurated few key projects as well as held a seminar with RPF officers and staff.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the visit, DG RPF Manoj Yadava e-inaugurated new RPF barracks and RPF office over WR on 15th July, 2024. These new facilities will enhance the infrastructure and operational efficiency of the force.

Yadava also launched a series of public awareness videos aimed at preventing theft of passenger belongings. DG RPF also met with GM WR and PHODs of various departments to discuss ongoing and future initiatives to improve railway security. He then later visited Dadar RPF Thana by traveling in Mumbai Suburban local train and emphasized the importance of ground-level engagement.

On 16th July, 2024, Yadava conducted a ‘Suraksha Sammelan’ with RPF officers and staff of Mumbai area. The seminar was conducted in the presence of Praveen Chandra Sinha, IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway and S.N. Chaudhary, IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Central Railway.

Yadava listened to grievances of staff and gave guidance on various issues and matters. He motivated the staff to maintain high standards of integrity, stay vigilant in their duties and ensure courteous behaviour towards passengers.

Abhishek stated that the visit by DG RPF marks a pivotal moment in strengthening the security framework of the Western Railway and highlights the commitment of the RPF to passenger safety and service excellence.