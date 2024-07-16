Western Railway Extends Dadar-Nandurbar Weekly Special Train To Bhusaval; Check Details | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend Train No 09049/09050 Dadar – Nandurbar Weekly Special upto Bhusaval Station with effect from 19th July, 2024 to 27th September, 2024.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the train is as under:

*Train No 09049/09050 Dadar – Nandurbar/Bhusaval (Weekly) Special*

Train no. 09049 Dadar – Bhusaval Special will depart from Dadar every Friday at 00.15 hrs and will reach Bhusaval at 13.40 hrs, the same day.

Similarly, Train no. 09050 Bhusaval – Dadar Special will depart from Bhusaval every Friday at 17.40 hrs and will arrive Dadar at 05.15 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Nardana, Amalner, Dharangaon and Jalgaon station in both directions.

For detailed information, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.