Mumbai: Special Train To Pandharpur Departs From CSMT On Ashadi Ekadashi Amid Divine Chants Of 'Vitthal Vitthal' By Devotees |

A Special Train to Pandharpur departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi amid divine chants of “Vitthal Vitthal” and singing of bhajans by devotees on 16th July.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Tourism and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister, Mumbai Suburban and Ashish Shelar, Member of Legislative Assembly graced the occasion.

Special Train no 00123 on FTR (Full Tariff Rates) basis departed from CSMT at 3.44 pm on 16th July 2024 and will reach Pandharpur at 03.30 am on 17 th July 2024. On its return journey, the train will depart Pandharpur at 10.50 am on 18th July 2024 and arrive CSMT at 8.45 pm on the same day. Halt has also been provided at Thane station for entraining and detraining of devotees.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway To Take Stringent Action Against Youth Performing Dangerous Stunts on Trains

This special train will cater to the large number of devotees traveling to Pandharpur for the Ashadi Ekadashi festival. Shanti Bhushan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager(Admin) and other Senior branch Officers of Mumbai Division were also present.