Mumbai: Dilapidated Sion Road Over Bridge Sparks Debate On Role Of Community For Better Infrastructure, Safety Measures

The Sion road over bridge has become a symbol of conflicting interests, with safety concerns and community needs colliding in a contentious situation. A 2020 audit report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay flagged the bridge's dilapidated condition, sparking discussions on infrastructure development, safety measures, and the importance of community engagement.

The IIT Bombay report rang alarm bells, emphasizing the bridge's precarious state due to its expired lifespan. In response, the Railways swiftly initiated repair plans, underscoring the urgency and potential risks to lives. However, the initial strategy of demolition of the bridge hit a roadblock when local Member of Parliament, Rahul Shewale, intervened.

Need for inclusive decision-making process

According to sources, Shewale argued for a more inclusive decision-making process, advocating for community consultation before major infrastructure changes.

Local residents, particularly those with school-going children dependent on the bridge for daily access, expressed concerns over potential disruptions caused by the proposed demolition. Kalim Khan, a resident of Dharavi, emphasized, "The bridge has been a crucial pathway for the local population, serving as a lifeline for daily activities. The proposed demolition would impact hundreds of students who rely on this bridge."

Acknowledging these concerns, the Railways announced the retention of the pedestrian path during the demolition period to minimize inconvenience.

IIT Bombay report

The IIT Bombay report, submitted in 2020, highlighted the deteriorating condition of the first two girders of the north end of the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB), including the RCC deck slab and RCC parapet wall. The recommendation called for the dismantling of these structures after taking all necessary safety measures.

In response to the IIT report, a senior officer of the Central Railway emphasized that necessary maintenance had been done. However, the demolition of the bridge is deemed necessary for future development and the safety of passengers. Consequently, the Central Railway decided to re-construct the Road Over Bridge (ROB) in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The project's cost, amounting to Rs 49 crore, will be shared between the Central Railway and the BMC. Demolition process Was supposed to start from January 20th but yet not started due to opposition of local residents and leaders.

According to traffic police officials, they have not been informed about any developments about the closure of the Sion ROB by the railways. The traffic planned to divert from Sion ROB to other adjoining routes has now been returned as usual. "The ROB was being shut down for railway construction purposes and from the traffic point of view, they had planned to widen the ROB to accommodate more vehicles which would have improved the traffic flow and relieved the congestion. The previous NOC will not be valid now, so if the new plan is given to us by railway, we will look for clearance from our end," a senior official at Matunga traffic division informed the FPJ.

When the FPJ contacted Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale for his comments on the issue he said, "After the conclusion of the winter session of Parliament, we will convene a joint meeting to diligently seek solutions."