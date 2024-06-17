Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Staff Raise Concerns Over Faulty Ventilators In Ward No. 20

KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: The staff and relatives of patients at the civic-run KEM Hospital are complaining about two ventilators in ward no. 20 not working properly. Sources told the FPJ that these two ventilators are used in medical emergencies and bear model no. 16532-10 with serial BET01073 and BET01063.

A staffer said the lives of those put on these ventilators could be at risk and there is a need for urgent remedial measures. The brother of one of the patients recently raised a stink over the issue at the hospital. However, the hospital administration maintained that the fears were baseless.

Following complaints, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a surprise visit to the hospital some months ago and asked the administration to get its act together. Apparently, his visit has not made much difference to the hospital’s working.