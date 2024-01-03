Mumbai: Sion Road Over Bridge, A 112-Year-Old Landmark, Set For Demolition To Make Way For City's Rail Expansion

Salman Ansari

The 112-year-old Sion Road Bridge will become history soon.The authorities are poised to commence the demolition process next week to pave the way for the proposed 5th and 6th rail lines connecting Kurla to Parel.

Constructed in 1912, the Sion Road Bridge has been a vital link, connecting Dharavi, LBS Road, and the Eastern Express Highway.

The closure of the Sion ROB is expected to impact east-west traffic flow, causing congestion on alternative routes such as the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. Motorists will have to reroute via Kurla, connecting the Eastern Expressway and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

The dismantling process will take around three months. Once dismantled, reconstruction work is anticipated to take around two years, with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore for both the railway and BMC portions.

"The decision to reconstruct the Sion Road Bridge reflects the ongoing efforts to modernise and expand the rail network in the bustling metropolis. The transformation is deemed necessary to address the increasing demands of the contemporary rail infrastructure, ensuring efficiency, safety, and improved connectivity for commuters" said an official.

The new bridge, featuring a single span of approximately 51 meters, will accommodate six tracks, a significant upgrade from the existing structure built to support only four lines.

A Central Railway official explained, "For the additional two lines (5th and 6th line), we need at least 15 meters more space. Hence, we decided to reconstruct the bridge with a 51-meter single span." This innovative design not only increases capacity but also raises the bridge's height by over 30 centimeters, providing a safeguard against flooding during the monsoon season.

With the necessary clearances from the traffic police secured, the railway authorities are poised to begin the reconstruction process once the Mahim fair concludes. The project represents a collaborative effort between the railway and the BMC, with each entity responsible for their respective areas of work. Railway will take care of railway area ( above the railway track)and BMC will built approch road.

Details

- Cost of reconstruction - Rs 50 crore ( including BMC and Railway)

- Dismantling process will take three months

- Reconstruction process will be completed around 24 months

- Basic barricading work already started

- The traffic also started putting up diversion signboards.

