Mumbai: Digital Balwadi inaugurated for the underprivileged in Walkeshwar

File

Mumbai: A Digital Balwadi was inaugurated on Monday at Kavde Math Municipal School, Walkeshwar. An initiative of Bhavyata Foundation, the Balwadi aims to close the digital learning gap for disadvantaged kids.

The Balwadi was inaugurated by Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, in the presence of Kulin Maniar, founder Bhavyata Foundation, Roma Singhania, Neela Parikh, Gorakshnath Gambhire, Reena Jogani, Jyotsna Mehta, and members from Lions Club, Churchgate, FICCI, Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Pier Tiara, Tardeo Giants.

A non-profit institution, Bhavyata Foundation takes on projects involving social development, livelihoods, and holistic education from initiation to conclusion. Kulin Maniar, Founder of Bhavyata Foundation, said, “Since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, millions of disadvantaged kids have been lagging behind in academics owing to lack of computer and internet access. To close this digital learning gap, we envisaged a robust and accessible online education system for instructors, parents, and students.

“AARAMBH - Learning Management System with Digital courses, interactive learning tools, assessment-based activities, and outcome-based learning shall be enabled with the support of technology. The unique feature of the LMS is that it can be easily accessed and communicated with a teacher and student-friendly interface,” he said.

“Considering the need for strengthening the anganwadis ‘with peoples' participation’, State’s Woman and Child Development Department have come up with the ‘Adoption of Anganwadi’ policy under which corporate entities can invest through corporate social responsibility fund, non-Government voluntary organisations, trusts, etc, and individuals / families / groups can invest in ramping up the infrastructure of anganwadis,” Mr. Lodha said in his address.

“With the partnership support of corporates and notable social organisations, we aim to bring this content and structure to 100 more Anganwadis in tribal districts of Maharashtra in the first phase of its expansion plan. Special teacher training programs to support learning capacities for children have been conceptualised to refine the impact of teaching and achieving desired learning outcomes in students,” Mr Maniar added.

Roma Singhania, who is passionate about the field of education, said, “Digital Anganwadis is a step ahead in the right direction to bridge the digital divide to bring education opportunities at par with city-based play schools and AARAMBH LMS is definitely one of the ways forward.”

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)