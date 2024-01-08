Mumbai: Dharavi Residents Visit Mahim Dargah, Pray For Speedy Redevelopment Of The Area

Mumbai: Dharavi Residents Visit Mahim Dargah, Pray For Speedy Redevelopment |

Residents of Dharavi visited Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah and paid their respects at the holy shrine, praying for the speedy redevelopment of Dharavi. Hundreds of residents paid their respects on the concluding night of the famous Mahim Mela.

Nearly 150 Dharavikars marched on foot, armed with thals on their heads, and walked towards Mahim Dargah with just one wish in their heart, and that is a redeveloped and prosperous Dharavi. They reached Mahim Dargah by late evening and offered their prayers. Quaiser Bano, a tailor by profession, says that her family has been residing in Dharavi for more than five decades.

They have been surviving with bare minimum facilities

They have been surviving with bare minimum facilities and living in congested houses for ages. "I was happy to know that our Dharavi is being developed. This should have been done long back. We also deserve a better home and good living conditions. I pray to Makhdoom Baba that this happens very soon and no hurdles should come in between, " she said.

Another resident identified as Khan Mohammed Qadar said, "We welcome the redevelopment of Dharavi. Its about time now. We pray that it happens soon. Everyone has a right to good housing facilities and better living conditions." Another resident, Zubeda Appa who runs an NGO for women in Dharavi, shared, "We only pray for a redeveloped Dharavi where our children have a brighter and better future. All should support this redevelopment and help in changing it for the good."

'We hope everyone comes together and helps this redevelopment'

Mehrunissa Khan, a jewellery worker from Dharavi, said, "We have been longing to see a vibrant and redeveloped Dharavi. The government has taken the right step, this was pending for decades. We hope everyone comes together and helps this redevelopment see the light of day."