Mumbai: Dharavi-like redevelopment of other slum colonies in city on cards; know details here

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to redevelop slum colonies in Mumbai on the lines of Dharavi model. So far, redevelopment of slums has been taking place in patches and piecemeal. The Dharavi redevelopment involves taking up the reconstruction and revamp of the slum colony spread over acres at one go.

Names of other slums to be revamped soon

Among the other slum pockets in Mumbai are Malwani, Govandi, Mankhurd, Bhandup, Bandra East, etc. A senior state official, privy to the plans, said that the state government is contemplating to redevelop such areas and free up the swathes of slum land. This will create additional housing stock in Mumbai. “A formal announcement will be made later this year, once the modalities are carved out,” said the official. Given the impending civic elections, the state government and the political alliance is likely to chalk out the plans and announce the same just ahead of the polls to gain political mileage.

Adani earlier bagged the job to redevelop Dharavi slum

In the past, incumbent political parties have often been extending slum regularisation cut-off dates to provide free housing to the slum-dwellers and for votebank politics. A decade ago, the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had extended the cut-off date to 2000. The earlier eligibility date was January 1, 1995. In November 2022, Adani Realty bagged the work to redevelop Dharavi, Asia’s second largest slum. Three companies were in the fray – Adani Realty, Naman Developers and DLF. This has been challenged in the Bombay High Court by Dubai based Seclink Technologies Corporation.

Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad raised issue on Hindenburg row affecting Dharavi revamp project

Earlier this week, Congress legislator from Dharavi, Varsha Gaikwad had raised a question in Maharashtra’s budget session over the Hindenburg report and alleged financial irregularities by the Ahmedabad based Adani Group and sought retendering. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his response, ruled out the possibility of reconsidering rebidding and stated that the state government is in the process of issuing Letter of Intent to Adani Realty and is awaiting certain permission from the urban development department.