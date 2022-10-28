Mumbai: Devotees gear up for Chhath Puja fast over weekend

Chhath Puja celebration | Photo: Representative Image

As the Sun sets on Saturday, Devika Pandey will begin the Nirjala Upwas. The nerve-testing fast that starts without water on Saturday evening will end on Monday morning after 36 hours. Pandey is among many in the city who will be fasting as part of Chhath Puja, with Sunday and Monday being the main days of celebration.

Chhath Puja is observed mainly by people from Bihar, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh for four days. The first two days are about austerity and prayers while the next two involve fasting. The prayers said on the first two days are restricted to the homes of people where they observe abstinence and pray. At the end of the second day, after praying to Sun God, people have kheer (sweet dish) and then the fast begins.

On the third and fourth days, people offer prayers to Sun God in public places or from their homes. These prayers are offered while being in water. On the third day, prayers are offered at sunset and on the fourth day at sunrise. People mainly go to natural water bodies to immerse themselves while offering prayers. Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaon Chowpatty, Aksa, Gorai, Powai, Sion and Mulund are among the places that people throng to.

“During these four days, we pray to the Sun God. On the third and the fourth day, aragh (offering) is made to the Sun God (the setting Sun on the third day and the rising Sun on the fourth). After that, the prayers and fasting conclude. Most people will start fasting on Saturday evening after prayers,” said Pandey.

Aragh is a bamboo winnowing basket in which several essentials are kept that differ on Saturday and Sunday. For the Saturday evening prayer, the aragh has coconut, pomegranate, ginger, radish and custard apple. On Sunday, the aragh has thekua (made of flour), ghee (clarified butter), jaggery and Bengal gram.

Read Also Delhi LG VK Saxena declares dry day on Chhath Puja in the national capital

During this period, devotees also pray to Shashti Devi, along with the Sun God. Shasti Devi is the daughter of Lord Bramha – the creator of the universe. She gives the boon of having children. “Legend has it that when Raja Satyavrat did not have any children, he prayed to the Sun God. The Sun God then asked him to pray to Shashti Devi. The fast is also called Surya Shashti Vrat,” said Manoj Singh Rajput, spokesperson of the Bihar Foundation which takes up awareness campaigns related to Chhath Puja.