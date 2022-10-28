Delhi LG VK Saxena declares dry day on Chhath Puja in the national capital | ANI

In a first, Delhi LG VK Saxena has declared Chhath Puja on Sunday, October 30 as a Dry Day in the national capital.

This year's auspicious occasion began on October 28 with the traditional Nahay Khay ceremony, which was held on the first day of the four-day festival. Nahay Khay signifies the beginning of the four-day Chhath festival. Six days after Diwali, the auspicious festival begins.

Taking a ritualistic bath in holy water is considered an essential part of the rituals centred around Chhath puja. During this festive season, devotees residing in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad head towards the Yamuna river to take a dip in its waters and seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

Meanwhile, to deal with the problem of foam formation on the surface of the Yamuna River near Delhi, when Chhath Puja is around the corner, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials are resorting to spraying the river water surface with chemicals.

Ahead of the Chhath Puja, which is usually celebrated on the river banks in northern India, the DJB officials sprayed chemicals on the surface near Kalindi Kunj, with the aim to remove the toxic foam formed by high level of pollutants in the water.

(With input from agencies)