Mumbai: NMIMS invites applications for MBA 2023; last date to apply October 31

Mumbai: NMIMS invites applications for MBA 2023; last date to apply October 31

Candidates have to register for MBA 2023 at NMIMS School of Business Management before their NMAT by GMAC scheduled exam date or October 31, whichever is earlier.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
NMIMS School of Business Management |
Mumbai: SVKM’s NMIMS School of Business Management closes its registration for MBA 2023 on 31st October 2022. All candidates who have applied for NMAT must register on NMIMS mandatorily. Total number seats across all MBA programs and campuses are 1800.

Only those candidates will be eligible to apply forthe MBA 2023 course in NMIMS who appeared for the NMAT exam, have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum score of 50%  for MBA Core, Pharma, Human Resource, and have attained a minimum of 55% marks for Business Analytics & Digital Transformation.

Here's how to register for MBA 2023 at NMIMS School of Business Management:

  1. Go to NMIMS official website - nmat.nmims.edu.

  2. Log in by entering your GMAC Id and password.

  3. Fill in the NMIMS registration form.

  4. Pay the fees.

Candidates have to register for NMIMS before their NMAT by GMAC scheduled exam date or October 31, whichever is earlier.

