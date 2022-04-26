Mumbai: Developers need to explain to MHADA if redevelopment project delayed, says State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad

The State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in a bid to expedite housing redevelopment projects has announced that henceforth developers have to explain why they have delayed the projects for so long despite having the offer letter. Awhad told FPJ, "Several developers believe that the said redevelopment project property is of their ownership. Even after demolishing the structure, they do not carry out redevelopment projects. This needs to be stopped. Now such developers have to explain why it got delayed and have to take MHADA into confidence." The said property of any redevelopment project is of no one's own and therefore, even if they involve a joint venture partner they have to take approvals from MHADA, said MHADA.

In fact, the housing minister also tweeted about it. His tweet reads, "MHADA is responsible for its properties. Tenant's developers have taken MHADA for a ride and tenants for granted. If the original developer has not been able to do any development after the offer letter been given before 5 years. Taking partner or JV should be approved by MHADA."

According to MHADA officials who did not wish to be named said that it is a major decision taken to push the stuck redevelopment projects. "This will expedite redevelopment projects and at the same time it will make the developers accountable," the official commented.

Meanwhile Minister Awhad also stated that only after taking the legal consultation the said announcement has been made.

In Mumbai there are nearly 14,000 cess properties which are almost a century old and awaited for redevelopment. Officials from MHADA believe that the said proposal will give a major flip to such redevelopment projects. Anil Galgali city-based activist said, "MHADA should strengthen its in-house team so it can take prompt action against the builders who have delayed the projects say for instance for 10 years. MHADA properties are at prime locations and the Mumbai board unable to call a big lottery due to no housing stock. With improvement in stuck redevelopment projects, the issue of the insufficient housing stock can be resolved."

