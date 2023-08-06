Mumbai, Delhi Airport Bomb Blast Hoax Call: Mentally Unstable Caller Held, Released Later | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: On Friday afternoon, the police received a call warning of an imminent bomb blast at the domestic and international airports in Mumbai and Delhi. However, the call turned out to be a hoax. The caller was held by the police but he was found to be mentally unstable, and the police released him after an investigation.

A case was also registered soon after the call under sections 506 (2) (intimidation) and 505 (1) (conducting public mischief) of the IPC Act at the Sahar police station.

Agencies mobilised soon after call

The Mumbai police control received the information from an officer of another state's police station, who had been informed about the threat call at approximately 3.30 pm on Friday. The caller claimed the possibility of a bomb blast or a major incident at both airports.

In response to the threat, the police and other relevant agencies quickly mobilised to conduct a thorough search and investigation at the airports. Fortunately, no suspicious items or devices were found during the extensive search.

