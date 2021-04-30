Mumbai: Degree colleges launch war rooms and enhance proctoring software for final-year last semester online examinations

Degree colleges under the University of Mumbai (MU) have started preparations to conduct the final-year last semester theory examinations of all undergraduate (UG) programmes online. Colleges said they have enhanced the online proctoring softwares and improvised the online examination system. Neha Jagtiani, in-charge principal of RD National College, Bandra said, "We have launched a war room, where professors will be available online one hour before till one hour after the examination. If students face technical issues while trying to log in or internet issues, they can contact the professors directly via the helpline. The professors will then contact the technical service providers to resolve the issue."

As per the MU directions, last semester theory examinations for final-year Arts, Commerce and Science undergraduate (UG) programmes will be conducted online, from May 6 to May 21, 2021. The final-year semester 8 theory exams of Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) course will begin from May 3, semester 10 exams of Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course will begin from May 17 and semester 6 theory exam of Bachelor of Law (3 years) course and semester 10 exams of Bachelor of Law (5 years) course will commence from May 17, 2021.

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, "We have improvised our exam conducting systems and in-house proctoring softwares for final year last semester examinations." Also, recently, the state Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra Uday Samant announced that all pending examinations of all programmes of 13 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra will be conducted strictly via online mode considering the COVID-19 pandemic.