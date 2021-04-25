Mumbai: BMC to strengthen war rooms with more volunteers

Owing to the overwhelming response at the civic war rooms amid the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to recruit more employees for manning the war rooms.

Presently, the civic war rooms are playing a key role in combating the pandemic situation, from allocating beds to Covid-19 patients to deploying oxygen, most of these cases are being done by the civic war rooms. As per the latest, BMC data the war rooms received approximately eight to ten thousand calls daily for Covid management.

Presently the war rooms are manned by class three staffs of the civic body, teachers and non-teaching staffers of the BMC schools have also being appointed for manning the war-rooms. The staffers in the war room help in allocating beds, scheduling appointments for RT PCR testing and providing information for laboratories and ambulances.

Senior civic officials have said that they are aiming to recruit more than 100 staffers for manning the rooms 24x7.

"The second wave is deadlier than the first one and each call needs to be answered at the earliest, which is why more people will be added so that we can operate more efficiently round the clock," the official said.

"However there has been no crisis of manpower, all our war rooms are working at full capacity just that, if we get more people, than we will be able to work more efficiently," the official added.

Earlier in last week, Mayor Kishori Pednekar had paid an inspection visit at the war rooms at Dahisar, the mayor said that each and every call should be answered at the earliest.

"At present all the important works like bed allotment and scheduling of tests are being done through ward rooms, also people call us for inquiring about health issues, in this situation each and every call is of utmost importance for us," the official said.