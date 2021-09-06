Mumbai: Degree college admissions completed, new academic year set to begin from October via online mode

With three merit lists announced by degree colleges for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU), colleges said that the admission process is over. Degree colleges are now focusing on starting the new academic year 2021-22 via online classes.

Degree colleges said the seats are filled for all UG programmes. Currently, students are shifting to courses of their preference and withdrawing admissions based on the available choice of subjects. Also, students are withdrawing admissions from a particular degree college and securing admission in another college based on the vacancy of seats in preferred UG programmes.

Anushree Lokur, principal of Ruia College, Matunga said, "Our seats are full for degree college admissions. We are now focussing on starting the new academic year via virtual mode." Dr Pooja Ramchandani, principal-in-charge of HR College, Churchgate said, "Our admission process has been completed. Currently, students are shifting to programmes of their choice in other colleges based on vacancy."

This year, some degree colleges have started additional divisions or batches for certain unaided UG programmes due to increasing demand. Yamini Majetia, a professor said, "Students are now shifting to other UG programmes because some degree colleges have started an entirely new division with 30 to 60 additional seats for courses such as Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Media and Communication (BMM)."

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, degree colleges and universities have been asked to complete admissions to first-year UG courses for 2021-22 no later than September 30. The new academic session must commence on October 1 via online, offline or blended mode.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:17 AM IST