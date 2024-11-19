Mumbai: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Lease Luxury Apartment In Prabhadevi For ₹7 Lakh Per Month

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh | File Photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, has recently leased an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, for a monthly rent of Rs. 7 lakh. The project is located in Prabhadevi, a locality in Mumbai which provides seamless connectivity to both the Western and Central suburbs, as well as key roadways such as the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

According to Square Yards, the apartment rented by the couple spans a built-up area of 3,245 sq. ft. (301.47 sq. m) and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq. ft. (215.49 sq. m), along with three dedicated car parking spaces. The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans a tenure of 36 months and includes an initial security deposit of Rs. 21 lakh. The rental arrangement follows a tiered structure, with the monthly rent set at Rs. 7 lakh for the first 18 months, rising to Rs. 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months.

Deepika Padukone already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers, a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group which offers 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments. Her latest leased apartment is an addition to her recent real estate investments, which include a premium apartment in Bandra and a spacious bungalow in Alibaug.

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s leading stars, continues to shine on the global stage. Recently, she garnered widespread acclaim for her performance in Pathaan, which became a massive box office hit. She also represented India as a presenter at the Oscars 2023, earning international praise. Additionally, Deepika was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award for her contributions to cinema and mental health advocacy, further cementing her status as a global icon.