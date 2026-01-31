Mumbai Gets State’s First Occupational Therapy Work Readiness And Rehabilitation Unit At KEM Hospital

Maharashtra’s first occupational therapy work readiness and rehabilitation unit inaugurated at KEM Hospital in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: Patients recovering from illness, injury or disability often face the challenge of rebuilding not only their health but also their ability to work, live independently and reintegrate into society.

Addressing this critical gap, an Occupational Therapy Work Readiness & Rehabilitation Unit was inaugurated at Seth G.S. Medical College & K.E.M. Hospital, Parel, on Saturday.

Bridging recovery and independence

The facility provides patients with a dedicated space for skill development, confidence-building and vocational rehabilitation, enabling a smoother transition from medical recovery to functional independence.

First-of-its-kind unit in Maharashtra

The unit is the first of its kind in Maharashtra and has been designed to support patients through structured therapy, real-world work simulation and vocational training, helping them re-enter daily life and employment with greater confidence.

Advanced facilities for vocational training

The centre features advanced work simulation laboratories, including driving simulators, mechanical repair stations, plumbing setups and other task-specific training modules that replicate real-world work environments. It also houses assessment and conditioning facilities offering standardised testing, work-related activity exercises and structured rehabilitation pathways.

Leaders highlight importance of initiative

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, Dean, Seth GSMC & KEM Hospital, said,

“This unit represents a bridge between healthcare and livelihood. Rehabilitation is not just about recovery—it is about restoring dignity and enabling individuals to re-enter society with confidence.”

Rtn. Rashmi Singh, President Chairman, Rotary Club of Bombay Bayview, noted,

“Our support reflects our belief in community-driven healthcare. By combining therapy with skill-building, we are creating pathways to independence.”

Dr. Karuna Naddkarni, Head of the Department of Occupational Therapy, added,

“Occupational therapy is about empowering people to live fuller lives. This centre will serve as a model for integrating vocational readiness into rehabilitation.”

Support for long-term reintegration

A senior doctor from the hospital said the inauguration marks a new era of integrated healthcare and vocational rehabilitation at KEM Hospital, ensuring patients have a supportive environment to rebuild skills, confidence and independence for sustainable reintegration into society.

Facility supported by multiple organisations

The state-of-the-art facility has been established with the support of the Ambashree Foundation and the Kilachand Devchand Charity Trust, in memory of Ambalal Kilachand, with additional backing from the Rotary Club of Bombay Bayview and the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Bayview. All services at the unit will be provided free of cost to patients at KEM Hospital.

