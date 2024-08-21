 Mumbai: Decomposed Body Of 40-Year-Old Found In Mithi River, BKC; Police Investigate Drowning And Search For Relatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Decomposed Body Of 40-Year-Old Found In Mithi River, BKC; Police Investigate Drowning And Search For Relatives

Mumbai: Decomposed Body Of 40-Year-Old Found In Mithi River, BKC; Police Investigate Drowning And Search For Relatives

Preliminary investigations suggest that he drowned around two-three days ago. No injuries were found on the body, which was spotted by a patrolling team around 4pm. With the help of locals, the cops retrieved it from the river flowing within the bustling confines of the BKC area.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Decomposed Body Of 40-Year-Old Found In Mithi River, BKC; Police Investigate Drowning And Search For Relatives | Representational Image

Mumbai: A highly decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found in the Mithi river in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area on Monday. Although the deceased couldn't be identified, the word 'Mukesh' was tattooed on his right hand with the 'Om' symbol, said police, adding that he had worn a green t-shirt and pants.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he drowned around two-three days ago. No injuries were found on the body, which was spotted by a patrolling team around 4pm. With the help of locals, the cops retrieved it from the river flowing within the bustling confines of the BKC area.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Desalination Project Amid Limited Bids And Allegations Of Cartelisation
Mumbai: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Desalination Project Amid Limited Bids And Allegations Of Cartelisation
Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid Pollution Concerns
Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid Pollution Concerns
Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested
CERT-In Alerts Citizens About Social Media Impersonation Fraud; Advises On Safety Measures
CERT-In Alerts Citizens About Social Media Impersonation Fraud; Advises On Safety Measures
Read Also
Thane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed
article-image

The police believe that the deceased belonged to a middle-class family. Efforts are underway to trace his relatives and determine the cause of his death. An accidental death report has been filed. The body has been sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem, added police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid...

Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid...

Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested

Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested

CERT-In Alerts Citizens About Social Media Impersonation Fraud; Advises On Safety Measures

CERT-In Alerts Citizens About Social Media Impersonation Fraud; Advises On Safety Measures

Mumbai: Decomposed Body Of 40-Year-Old Found In Mithi River, BKC; Police Investigate Drowning And...

Mumbai: Decomposed Body Of 40-Year-Old Found In Mithi River, BKC; Police Investigate Drowning And...

Bombay HC Quashes State Human Rights Commission Ruling For Police Inspector's Compensation, Orders...

Bombay HC Quashes State Human Rights Commission Ruling For Police Inspector's Compensation, Orders...