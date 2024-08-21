Mumbai: Decomposed Body Of 40-Year-Old Found In Mithi River, BKC; Police Investigate Drowning And Search For Relatives | Representational Image

Mumbai: A highly decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found in the Mithi river in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area on Monday. Although the deceased couldn't be identified, the word 'Mukesh' was tattooed on his right hand with the 'Om' symbol, said police, adding that he had worn a green t-shirt and pants.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he drowned around two-three days ago. No injuries were found on the body, which was spotted by a patrolling team around 4pm. With the help of locals, the cops retrieved it from the river flowing within the bustling confines of the BKC area.

The police believe that the deceased belonged to a middle-class family. Efforts are underway to trace his relatives and determine the cause of his death. An accidental death report has been filed. The body has been sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem, added police.