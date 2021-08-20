Mumbai: Decision on reopening of schools & colleges likely in 4 to 5 days, Rajesh Tope

Advertisement

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Thursday, indicated that the state government would be taking a call on reopening schools and colleges in the next four to five days. "We have made it clear that the respective departments will have to take the decision. I have discussed the matter with School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. Both believe that the opinion of the Covid-19 task force and paediatric task force is important. Their reports are expected in the next four to five days,” said Tope.

Tope’s statement comes days after the Maharashtra government issued a GR, dated August 10, on the guidelines from the school education department on the reopening of schools for students of Class V to Class VII in rural areas and Class VIII to Class XII in urban areas from August 17. The paediatric task force, headed by Dr Suhas Prabhu, suggested that the department’s proposal should be delayed for a month or even more. The task force on Covid-19, chaired by Dr Suhas Oak, had recommended that the government may consider reopening schools after Diwali.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the paediatric task force had observed, “While we need to see that a child's education and mental health does not suffer, we have to take precautions to prevent hasty school openings from worsening a third wave. It is conscious of the effects and problems created by the prolonged closure of schools with the third wave likely in the next month or so. However, it would not be wise to open schools right away.”

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:05 AM IST