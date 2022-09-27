Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati sent to police custody till Oct 1

Alleged aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim Riyaz Bhati | PTI

Mumbai: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged aide Riyaz Bhati has been sent to police custody till October 1. Bhati was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell on Monday, and was produced before a special court on Tuesday, which directed him the police custody.

Bhati was wanted in a case registered at Versova police station in which a businessman had been threatened and an expensive car and cash were demanded from him. Bhati has been accused of several extortion, land grabbing, and firing cases in the past.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Anti Extortion Cell on Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case, officials said. According to the officials, a businessman from Versova was threatened and a car valued at ₹ 30 lakh and cash worth ₹ 7.5 lakh were demanded from him.

The Anti-extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch held the accused from Andheri West. In the past, Bhati had been arrested in multiple cases, including extortion, land grabbing, and firing. He had also tried to flee the country by using fake passports in 2015 and 2020, officials added.

