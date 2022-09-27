Mumbai: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case; to be produced before court today

Alleged aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim Riyaz Bhati | PTI

Mumbai: Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on September 26 arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati from Andheri in connection with a case, said crime branch officials. They said that Bhati will be produced before a court today, September 27. Bhati is facing a case of extortion and threatening to kill and was wanted in the case filed at Versova police station.

After registration of case, Anti-Extortion Cell was probing the matter. The police said Bhati with Salim Fruit alias Salim Qureshi, relative of Chhota Shakeel, extorted an expensive vehicle and over Rs 7 lakh from a businessman by threatening to kill them. Salim Fruit has also been named in the FIR.

Following the secret information, the crime branch's AEC team laid the trap and arrested the accused from the Andheri area. The Crime Branch has also filed a petition in the NIA Special Court seeking the custody of Salim Fruit.

The police will present the arrested accused Riyaz Bhati in court on Tuesday and will demand his custody.

A case of extortion was also registered against Riyaz Bhati at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. Bhati is an accused, along with former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, in an extortion case lodged at Mumbai's Goregaon police station. After the registration of the case, Bhati had earlier also approached the court, but the anticipatory bail petition was also rejected by the court at that time. The case is being investigated further.