Mumbai Dabbawala members meet people in Bhendi Bazaar post Ayodhya verdict Mumbai.

Maharashtra: The members of Mumbai Dabbawala Association paid a communal harmony visit to a few people of the Muslim community in Bhendi Bazaar here, post the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case.

"The Muslim community has accepted the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. Peace and brotherhood should be maintained throughout the nation," Subhash Talekar, President, Mumbai Dabbawala association told ANI on Saturday.

Another member of the association also hailed SC verdict.

The members of the Dabbawala Association and the Muslim community people hugged each other to convey a message of solidarity and harmony among everyone.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. It further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.