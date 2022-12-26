Mumbai: Cybercrime gang busted in Bhayandar, six held for duping Vizag woman of ₹ 13 lakh via Job offer

Photo for representational purpose | File Photo

In a joint operation, the crime detection unit of the Navghar police in Bhayandar, along with their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh, arrested six cyber criminals for their involvement in siphoning off money from the bank accounts of people on various pretexts.

Victim duped in guise of offering a job

The action followed in response to a complaint filed with the local cyber cell by a job aspirant from Visakhapatnam city in Andhra Pradesh, who was duped of ₹ 13 lakh by the gang under the guise of helping her secure employment. During investigations conducted by the Andhra police, it came to light that the money was transferred to the Virar branch of a private sector bank and the linked mobile number of the account holder had the address located in Bhayandar (East).

Andhra, Navghar police held joint operation

Police Inspector-K. Bhawani Prasad Rao from Vishakhapatnam sought help from the Navghar police to track the culprits. A joint team led by senior police inspector-Milind Desai under the supervision of DCP (ZoneI)- Jayant Bajbale, immediately swung into action and apprehended six people for their alleged involvement in the cybercrime on Sunday (25, December).

Gang members from Rajasthan, were part of well-oiled network

Originally natives of villages near Bhilwara in Rajasthan, members of the gang were currently holed up in Bhayandar and Seawoods in Navi Mumbai. Indicating a well-oiled network backed by needed internet enabled set-up, the police team recovered 30 mobile phones, five internet routers, 69 sim cards, 56 rubber stamps of various companies and 26 ATM cards from the possession of their accused who are said to be involved in several cases of cyber frauds. Their accomplice who facilitated bank accounts and sim cards on the virtue of fabricated documents is yet to be arrested, police said. After necessary formalities, the custody of the arrested gang members will be handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police to conduct further investigations.