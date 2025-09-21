 Mumbai Cyber Slavery Racket: Accused Admits Being Trafficked Before Luring Others To Laos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Slavery Racket: Accused Admits Being Trafficked Before Luring Others To Laos

Mumbai Cyber Slavery Racket: Accused Admits Being Trafficked Before Luring Others To Laos

The accused revealed that he had gone to Laos in 2022 in search of a job but ended up trapped in the clutches of cyber syndicates. He returned to Mumbai in 2023 after striking a deal with the syndicate: in exchange for his freedom, he would lure people with promises of overseas jobs and send them to Laos, where they would be forced into cyber fraud operations.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Cyber Slavery Racket: Accused Admits Being Trafficked Before Luring Others To Laos | Image used for the representation only (Pexels)

Mumbai: In a sensational twist to the cyber slavery racket, Salman Shaikh, the key accused arrested on September 17 by the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell, has admitted during interrogation that he himself was once a victim of cyber slavery. Shaikh revealed that he had gone to Laos in 2022 in search of a job but ended up trapped in the clutches of cyber syndicates. He returned to Mumbai in 2023 after striking a deal with the syndicate: in exchange for his freedom, he would lure people with promises of overseas jobs and send them to Laos, where they would be forced into cyber fraud operations.

Exploitation in Laos

According to South Cyber Cell’s Senior Officer, Shaikh was denied two to three months’ salary while working in Laos. To secure his release, he agreed to the syndicate’s condition of sending people from India as replacements. Over the span of a year, Shaikh managed to send at least four individuals to Laos, who were subsequently pushed into cyber slavery.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Indians To Southeast...
article-image

Commission and Syndicate Influence

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested, Cash And Equipments Seized
Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested, Cash And Equipments Seized
Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
India Women’s Cricket Team Wears Pink Jerseys To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness
India Women’s Cricket Team Wears Pink Jerseys To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness
BMC Elections 2025: 6500 Booth Level Officers Appointed, Over 70,000 Staff To Be Deployed On Poll Duties
BMC Elections 2025: 6500 Booth Level Officers Appointed, Over 70,000 Staff To Be Deployed On Poll Duties

Investigations have revealed that Shaikh collected ₹30,000 as commission from each of the four people he trafficked abroad. Police also discovered that Shaikh was heavily influenced by Jerry Philip Jacob, the mastermind of a similar job scam. Jacob was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in 2024 for trafficking dozens of people to Laos under the pretext of lucrative job offers in Thailand.

Ongoing Investigation

The Cyber Cell is now probing whether Shaikh was operating independently or if he was still in direct contact with international cyber syndicates. Authorities fear that several more unsuspecting job-seekers may have already fallen prey to this racket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested, Cash And Equipments...

Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested, Cash And Equipments...

BMC Elections 2025: 6500 Booth Level Officers Appointed, Over 70,000 Staff To Be Deployed On Poll...

BMC Elections 2025: 6500 Booth Level Officers Appointed, Over 70,000 Staff To Be Deployed On Poll...

Mumbai: BEST Announces Extra Buses On Routes Connecting Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri Festival...

Mumbai: BEST Announces Extra Buses On Routes Connecting Mahalaxmi Temple During Navratri Festival...

Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked, Restored Within 40 Minutes; Congress Raises...

Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked, Restored Within 40 Minutes; Congress Raises...

Mumbai EOW Files Case Against Businessman Faizal Ahmed Over ₹13.65 Crore Fraud

Mumbai EOW Files Case Against Businessman Faizal Ahmed Over ₹13.65 Crore Fraud