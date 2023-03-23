 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Vikhroli man loses ₹3.2 lakh on pretext of winning first prize
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Safe: Vikhroli man loses ₹3.2 lakh on pretext of winning first prize

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Vikhroli man loses ₹3.2 lakh on pretext of winning first prize

He received a WhatsApp message promising him first rank with ₹20-30 lakh winning amount. In a span of six days, he was induced to pay a hefty sum in 36 transactions on the pretext of winning charges.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Fraudsters are coming up with new ways to dupe unsuspecting people. A 27-year-old man from Vikhroli recently lost ₹3.22 lakh after being promised creation of a winning team for a fantasy league.

Asked to pay winning charges in 36 transactions

He received a WhatsApp message promising him first rank with ₹20-30 lakh winning amount. In a span of six days, he was induced to pay a hefty sum in 36 transactions on the pretext of winning charges. He paid the amount between Jan 30 and Feb 4 into different bank accounts.

When he did not receive any returns even after paying so-called charges, he tried confronting the fraudsters to demand his money back. First he was promised the refund but later he received no response. Realising that he had been cheated, the complainant approached the police on Wednesday.

Read Also
Cyber crime on the rise: Bhopal sees highest plaints in last three years
article-image

Victim provided seven mobile numbers and bank account details

He has provided details of seven mobile numbers and the beneficiary bank account details used by the fraudsters. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resources, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Woman loses ₹4.5 lakh to Facebook 'friend' in gift fraud
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Addition of 18k vehicles on Gudi Padwa this year

Pune: Addition of 18k vehicles on Gudi Padwa this year

Aniksha posed as a designer to get closer to Amruta Fadnavis: Source

Aniksha posed as a designer to get closer to Amruta Fadnavis: Source

Mumbai: Thief absconding from 15 years identified with help of tattoo on wrist; held

Mumbai: Thief absconding from 15 years identified with help of tattoo on wrist; held

Mumbai: BMC to auction 67 properties of tax defaulters

Mumbai: BMC to auction 67 properties of tax defaulters

Thane: KDMC presents ₹2206 crore budget for financial year 2023-24

Thane: KDMC presents ₹2206 crore budget for financial year 2023-24