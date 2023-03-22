Cyber crime on the rise: Bhopal sees highest plaints in last three years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal city has logged the highest number of cyber crime cases across the state in the last three years. Data revealed by the state cyber crime cell pointed out that as many as 63 cyber crime complaints were registered in Bhopal in the last three years, in which the victims lost Rs 1.47 crore in total, followed by Gwalior, which clocked 52 cyber crime complaints during this period. However, the amount the people lost to the cyber crooks in Gwalior stood at Rs 2.18 crore, highest in the state. Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, reported 19 complaints and Jabalpur two.

In defence, the state cyber crime officials said that Bhopal has registered the highest number of complaints as awareness regarding cyber offence has been up in the district since long. The figures, however, come as a shocker for the state capital, where the state cyber crime cell has been operating since long. Nearly two months ago, a cyber forensic laboratory was inaugurated at the district cyber crime cell, which promises speedy investigations and apprehending of cyber criminals in a swift manner.

Sources in the state cyber crime cell told Free Press that not much heed is being paid into probing the cyber crime cases, rather the focus of the officials is in imparting cyber training to as many police personnel as possible; thus the cyber criminals are able to give cops the slip. Moreover, they said that the state cyber cell registers only those cases in which the amount lost by the complainant is Rs 2 lakh or above, handing over rest of the cases to district cyber crime cell, where the investigation officers are thin in number.

Cyber crime specialists to be roped in soon: ACP (Cyber crime)

Assistant Commissioner of police (Cyber crime), Sujeet Tiwari said that they are mulling over introducing experts and specialists for probing cyber crime cases in the district cyber crime cell. Several of them will be appointed within the upcoming three months, he added.

Dist complaints

Bhopal 63

Gwalior 52

Indore 19

Jabalpur 2