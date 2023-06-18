 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man Loses Over ₹2 Lakh To Sextortion Racket Involving Woman & Fake Cop
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Safe: Man Loses Over ₹2 Lakh To Sextortion Racket Involving Woman & Fake Cop

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man Loses Over ₹2 Lakh To Sextortion Racket Involving Woman & Fake Cop

He saw a nude woman on a video call; later he received his obscene clip as well as threats from fake cops

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man lost more than ₹2 lakh to a sextortion racket, including a woman and a fake cop. In his police complaint, the Matunga resident said that he received a follow request from the Instagram account of one Ayeshi Sharma on June 14. Without thinking twice, he accepted the request and started chatting with her. Subsequently, both of them exchanged their contact numbers and continued messaging on WhatsApp.

Later, the woman asked whether the complainant was interested in an explicit video call. He readily agreed and received the call. A girl was standing nude on the other side and she asked the man to remove his clothes as well. He did so but shortly the call was disconnected. The man even tried to contact to call back, but in vain.

After a few minutes, he got a video on his WhatsApp from an unknown number. The clip showed him nude as he had undressed during the video call. Terrified, he immediately blocked the contact.

Call from Delhi

Next day, he got a call from a man who introduced himself as SP Ram Panel from the New Delhi police's cyber cell. The 'cop' told that they are filing a charge-sheet against Ayeshi Sharma and added that the man's obscene video has surfaced on social media. He got a second call from another 'officer' of the New Delhi police's social media department, who said that he would have to pay if he wanted to get rid of the video without any technical hassles. Frightened, the complainant transferred ₹2.5 lakh in four transactions, said the police.

Read Also
Mumbai cyber safe: Woman duped of ₹10 lakh in online job scam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man Loses Over ₹2 Lakh To Sextortion Racket Involving Woman & Fake Cop

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man Loses Over ₹2 Lakh To Sextortion Racket Involving Woman & Fake Cop

Mumbai Crime: Aadhaar Cards Misused To Activate 99 SIM Cards, 8 Booked by MHB Police

Mumbai Crime: Aadhaar Cards Misused To Activate 99 SIM Cards, 8 Booked by MHB Police

Mumbai News: Ban On PoP Ganesh Idols Sparks Political Controversy Ahead Of BMC Elections

Mumbai News: Ban On PoP Ganesh Idols Sparks Political Controversy Ahead Of BMC Elections

Mumbai: Gujarat Man Arrested For ₹63 Lakh Cheating

Mumbai: Gujarat Man Arrested For ₹63 Lakh Cheating

Mumbai Crime: Female Patient Molested In Govandi Hospital, Fake Doctor Among 2 Arrested

Mumbai Crime: Female Patient Molested In Govandi Hospital, Fake Doctor Among 2 Arrested