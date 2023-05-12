Mumbai cyber safe: Woman duped of ₹10 lakh in online job scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 48-year-old woman from Bandra lost nearly Rs10 lakh in an online fraud after she was told to complete the task and earn money. The victim Rajshree Sankhe was given the job of writing positive reviews of hotels and earning money. Later, the victim was induced to invest money in big tasks.

The victim said she was browsing the internet for a new job. The next day, she received a message from Amoli, who identified herself as an HR from Target-G. Amoli offered the complainant a quick-paying job and promised Rs150 for an online review of the hotel. She was later credited for the task she did initially. However, Sankhe kept on completing the task and the money kept getting deposited in the ID given to her. This continued till she took a loan and paid Rs 9.95 lakh to get the task. However, when she did not get any response after crediting the amount, she realised that she was cheated. Bandra police have registered a case in this regard.

