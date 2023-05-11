Mumbai Cyber Safe: MBVV cops sounds alert against dubious international calls on WhatsApp

representative pic

The cyber crime cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have sounded an alert against potential scam calls from international numbers on WhatsApp.

The advisory states that it has come to light that people are receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and +92 and getting tricked by cybercriminals.

The ISD codes indicate that WhatsApp users are randomly receiving calls from countries like Malaysia, Kenya, Vietnam and Ethiopia.

DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINKS OR MESSAGES

Apart from advising people not to receive the calls, the cyber crime cell has also warned against clicking any of the messages or links that they may get from the unknown caller as they might contain dangerous malware to steal crucial data which could be used to conduct fraudulent monetary transactions from your bank accounts or digital wallets.

The advisory further states that people should enable the two step verification in their WhatsApp settings, never share one time passwords (OTP) or other personal information with unknown callers.

While cautioning to be careful during online transactions, the police have appealed citizens to use the dedicated helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in to report any cyber offence.

Mumbai Cyber Safe:

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

