New WhatsApp Scam: International calls and job offers from scammers spark outrage on social media

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app used by billions of people worldwide. Unfortunately, it is also a platform frequently targeted by scammers trying to steal personal information or money. Recently, a new scam has been reported where people receive calls from unknown international numbers.

A lot of users on Twitter posted about them getting calls and messages from international numbers. Take a look at few reactions:

Got these messages and calls from unknown intnl numbers on @WhatsApp. DK what's happening, saw scores of other tweets abt others facing this issue too. What's happening #WhatsAppCallScam #whatsappscam pic.twitter.com/iQ4OnDtvUG — sanjana (she/her) (@sanjanausd08) May 8, 2023

WTF is happening! I keep getting missed calls on WhatsApp from unknown numbers from different parts of the world every single day. It’s now so bad, I have to keep my phone on silent — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) May 7, 2023

Anybody else getting missed calls on WhatsApp from unknown international/American telephone numbers? — Prasanth Reddy (@prasanthreddyd) May 8, 2023

I am getting a lot of spam voice and video calls on WhatsApp from international numbers.



So are other people, I believe.



It rings for a few seconds, and that's it. I still don't understand the intent.



Any clues? — Amardeep Singh (@singhamardeep) May 8, 2023

Anybody else getting a lot of scam/spam calls from international numbers on their Whatsapp? — Akshay Bhalla (@Bhallanator) May 8, 2023

Beware of international calls

The calls originate from different countries such as Ethiopia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, and Vietnam. However, the call’s origin may not be the country indicated by the country code. WhatsApp calls use the internet, and some agencies sell international numbers for WhatsApp calls in the same city as the receiver. Thus, anyone can make calls using international numbers without incurring international call charges.

The best way to protect yourself is to ignore unknown international calls. These calls usually appear out of the blue, and it's best to turn them down and block the number for additional safety. Scammers could have malicious intentions ranging from stealing your personal details to stealing your money.

Job offers scam

Another type of scam on WhatsApp involves scammers posing as representatives of reputed companies and offering part-time jobs that can be done from home. Scammers often lure people by offering small rewards for completing tasks. Once they gain the user's trust, they trap them in a much larger scam that could cost them a lot of money.

How to protect yourself

It's important to stay away from scams online and ensure that anyone you interact with is a trusted person. Never transfer money or give out personal details just because a random stranger on the internet asked for them. Beware of offers that seem too good to be true and always research before making any financial decisions.

WhatsApp has become an essential part of our lives. However, with the rise of scams on the platform, it's important to be vigilant and take precautions to protect ourselves. If you receive a call from an unknown international number, don't answer it, and block the number. Similarly, if someone offers you a job on WhatsApp, be cautious, and do your research before making any financial commitments.