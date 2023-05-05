Online job trap strikes again: Pune man falls victim to Telegram task scam; loses ₹ 30 lakh |

In yet another case of online fraud, a young man from Hadapsar, Pune, was conned out of a staggering 30 lakhs. The victim, Bharat Koli, fell prey to the scam after being promised an online job through the Telegram application.

The scam involved completing various tasks, with the promise of a commission in the form of money upon completion.

Victim came across job offer on a website

According to information provided by the police, Bharat Koli, a 29-year-old resident of Hadapsar, Pune, had come across a job offer posted on a website called Trisha Official Times Jobs, owned by Nikita Rajput. He then proceeded to contact Amisha Rajput, the owner of a Telegram ID, who instructed him to download the Telegram application on his mobile and complete various tasks.

Koli completed the tasks as instructed, with the promise of a commission in the form of money upon completion. However, the accused made various transactions on his behalf, leading to a loss of 30 lakhs for the victim.

Hadapsar Police probing the case

Koli filed a complaint with the Hadapsar Police Station, which is currently investigating the matter. The police have urged the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of online job offers before making any payments.

This incident comes just days after we reported about two separate incidents where fraudsters cheated victims out of a staggering ₹16.19 lakh in an online job-task scam.