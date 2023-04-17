Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses ₹40,000 from bank account after fraudulent Aadhaar linking

Thane: In a shocking incident, ₹40,000 was withdrawn from the bank account of a 35-year-old man by an unidentified person on the pretext of linking the bank account with an Aadhaar card.

A case has been registered against the unknown person at Srinagar police station in Thane, and the police are searching for the unknown person, as informed by a police officer from Srinagar police station on Sunday.

This is how the incident unfolded:

Kiran Kabadi, senior police inspector at Srinagar police station in Thane, said, "The 35-year-old victim, a resident of the Srinagar area of Wagle estate, works as a peon in a private company. One month ago, the victim received a call from an unidentified person who claimed to be speaking from the bank and said that he had been contracted to link the Aadhaar card with the bank account. As the victim's account was not linked, he asked the person to meet him. Both met at the bus stop at Wagle Estate in Thane. The unidentified person took the victim's mobile phone, installed the bank app, and performed some technical processes on it. The accused told the victim that the bank account had been linked with an Aadhaar card and left."

Police further investigating the case

Kabadi further added, "A few days ago, the victim received a message on his mobile phone, stating that he had taken a loan of ₹40,000. After this incident, when the victim contacted the bank officials, the bank said that the loan was approved from his account. Soon, the victim realized that the unidentified person had approved the loan through his bank account and transferred it to another account. He filed a complaint at the Srinagar police station, and a case has been registered against the unidentified person under various IPC sections. We are further investigating the case."

