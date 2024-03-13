Mumbai: Cyber Crime Cases Increased by 15% In January 2024 |

Mumbai: The number of cyber crime cases registered in Mumbai in January this year saw a 15% jump, as compared to the corresponding period last year. Most cases registered were related to credit/ debit card frauds, followed by job frauds, investment frauds and obscene emails / SMS / MMS.

In January this year, 368 cases were registered, as compared to 323 in January 2023. There has been an increase in cyber crime related cheating cases with 219 cases registered in January this year, as compared to 164 in January last year. Of the 368 cases in January this year, 38 have been detected and 42 persons have been arrested.

A closer analysis of cyber cheating cases revealed that maximum cases are related to job frauds (40), followed by investment frauds (29), fake website frauds (10), online purchase frauds (08), customs/gift frauds (06), loan frauds (6) and crypto-currency frauds (5).

The other cases registered this year were credit/debit card online frauds (91), obscene email / SMS / MMS/ post (20), fake social media profile/ morphing email/ SMS (10), sextortion (5), hacking (3), data theft (2), pornography (2) and phishing /MIM attack/ spoofing mail (1).

The police said they are very proactive in registering cyber crime cases and also allowing people to file their complaints online through www.cybercrime.gov.in portal, with a dedicated helpline (1930) to recover lost money