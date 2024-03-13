 Mumbai: Cyber Crime Cases Increased by 15% In January 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cyber Crime Cases Increased by 15% In January 2024

Mumbai: Cyber Crime Cases Increased by 15% In January 2024

There has been an increase in cyber crime related cheating cases with 219 cases registered in January this year, as compared to 164 in January last year. Of the 368 cases in January this year, 38 have been detected and 42 persons have been arrested.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Cyber Crime Cases Increased by 15% In January 2024 |

Mumbai: The number of cyber crime cases registered in Mumbai in January this year saw a 15% jump, as compared to the corresponding period last year. Most cases registered were related to credit/ debit card frauds, followed by job frauds, investment frauds and obscene emails / SMS / MMS.

In January this year, 368 cases were registered, as compared to 323 in January 2023. There has been an increase in cyber crime related cheating cases with 219 cases registered in January this year, as compared to 164 in January last year. Of the 368 cases in January this year, 38 have been detected and 42 persons have been arrested.

A closer analysis of cyber cheating cases revealed that maximum cases are related to job frauds (40), followed by investment frauds (29), fake website frauds (10), online purchase frauds (08), customs/gift frauds (06), loan frauds (6) and crypto-currency frauds (5).

The other cases registered this year were credit/debit card online frauds (91), obscene email / SMS / MMS/ post (20), fake social media profile/ morphing email/ SMS (10), sextortion (5), hacking (3), data theft (2), pornography (2) and phishing /MIM attack/ spoofing mail (1).

Read Also
Indore: Rs 20 Crore Cyber Crime Unearthed, Case Registered
article-image

The police said they are very proactive in registering cyber crime cases and also allowing people to file their complaints online through www.cybercrime.gov.in portal, with a dedicated helpline (1930) to recover lost money

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cyber Crime Cases Increased by 15% In January 2024

Mumbai: Cyber Crime Cases Increased by 15% In January 2024

Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Loses Life In Hit-And-Run Incident In Kurla; Driver Arrested For Negligence &...

Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Loses Life In Hit-And-Run Incident In Kurla; Driver Arrested For Negligence &...

Mumbai: House Help Detained For Murder Of SoBo Jeweller's Wife

Mumbai: House Help Detained For Murder Of SoBo Jeweller's Wife

Skyexchange Betting Scam: Chandrakar, Others Laundered ₹423 Cr In Stock Markets

Skyexchange Betting Scam: Chandrakar, Others Laundered ₹423 Cr In Stock Markets

FPJ Impact: Notice Issued For Razing Of ‘Illegal’ Dargah On Protected Mangroves Near Uttan

FPJ Impact: Notice Issued For Razing Of ‘Illegal’ Dargah On Protected Mangroves Near Uttan