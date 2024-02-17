Indore: Rs 20 Crore Cyber Crime Unearthed, Case Registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch registered a case on Friday against unidentified cybercriminals for duping a number of people from across the country of Rs 20 crore after misusing the name of a share trading company and its director’s photo. The accused made many people download the fake app after sending faked links to them through a social media platform.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Vimlesh Ajmera from Indira Security Private Limited Company has lodged a complaint that his company is registered with SEBI. His company director Navi Rajawat’s name and his company’s name was misused by some unidentified people. The accused also used the photo of Rajawat and sent the fake links to many people. They made the people download the app sent through the link promising good return on their investment and duped them. A case has been registered against unidentified people under sections 409 and 34 of the IPC and a search for them has been launched.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused have targeted about 114 people from across the country. The crime branch has also issued an advisory to avoid such online frauds. The officials urged the people not to invest money with any company without gathering complete information about the company and its reliability. People should go through the rules and regulations issued by SEBI from time to time. People have been advised not to share the ID and password of their trading account with anyone.