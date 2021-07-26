Mumbai: Cyber cell warns citizens of fake copyright infringement allegation fraud

Maharashtra Cyber Department, on Monday, issued an advisory for citizens and warned them of a recent cyber crime trend in which fraudsters trick victims into downloading malicious software by alleging copyright infringement.

"Cyber criminals are always looking for new ways to trick people. Criminals are posing as copyright holders and send e-mails that claim a substantial sum of money in damages for infringement of their copyright and include a link by which evidence of the infringement can supposedly be downloaded," said an officer from Maharashtra Cyber Department.

According to the advisory, this type of e-mail is intended to cause people to panic and impulsively click on the link in the e-mail in order to download the evidence and investigate the allegation. These claims of copyright infringement are entirely fictitious. Clicking on the link downloads a malicious software that can be used to carry malicious activities.

"Do not panic or do anything on impulse that might put you or your business at risk. Do not enter personal information on a pop-up screen. Legitimate companies, agencies and organisations do not ask for personal information via pop-up screens. Do not click on any links listed in the e-mail and do not open any attachments contained in the suspicious e-mail. The best approach is usually to seek legal advice from the outset," the advisory stated.