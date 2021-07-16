Madhya Pradesh: Cyber cell busts airlines job racket that duped hundreds across India

Bhopal: The Bhopal cyber cell arrested five members of a gang from Ghaziabad, who were duping people posing as officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). They would offer job to aspirants in aviation sector and even offer joining letters.

According to police, a complainant from Bhopal told them that he had received a call on April 9, 2021. The caller told him that there is a job with the Indigo Airlines at Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal. The caller told him about a handsome salary and a lucrative position and demanded some money for various stages of job, including registration, processing fee, verification, training, confirmation letter and others.

They also had prepared fake letter head of the Indigo airlines and would send these letters through whatstsapp to the victims to take the aspirants into confidence that the documents were sent by officials of the airlines or of the AAI.

Police said the accused have so far minted over Rs 1.20 crore duping victims from various states like MP, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

In Bhopal, so far only one such victim has come forward as he was duped of Rs 26,000. Police have circulated a message urging such victims to come forward. Police have also taken details of 100 such persons who were duped in this manner.

DSP Neetu Thakur informed that the arrested have been identified as Atul Kumar, Govind Kumar, Abhishek Kumar Jha, Sachin Kumar and Jitendra Rathore. Accused Atul Kumar was earlier booked in Hyderabad in a similar case while Govind Kumar was arrested in Paudi Gadwal of Uttarakhand in 2019. Besides these two, police are also interrogating Abhishek Kumar Jha, Sachin Kumar and Jitendra Rathore, Thakur said.

The police team has recovered Rs 11,000 from their account and the money will be given to the victim of Bhopal, said the DSP.