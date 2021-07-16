Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh gets 8 new flights, most of them from Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state got 8 new flights on Friday. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who hails from Gwalior, inaugurated the flights virtually from New Delhi while state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined virtually from Bhopal.

State energy minister Praduman Singh Tomar joined from Gwalior through online medium.

The new SpiceJet flights from Madhya Pradesh include Gwalior-Ahmedabad-Gwalior, Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior and Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur. These flights have been announced under regional connectivity scheme UDAN that utilises lesser used airports and offers affordable rates to travelers.

Scindia issued the orders of 8 new flights for Madhya Pradesh the day he took over the charge of ministry of civil aviation on June 11.

However, Congress had criticised the decision saying that Scindia was taking credit of the decision that was taken long back and announced by SpiceJet on social media platforms much before Scindia’s announcement.